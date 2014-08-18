Hamra Jewelers Reminds Jewelry Owners to Insure Jewelry

Scottsdale, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/18/2014 --Hamra Jewelers wants to remind customers about the importance of keeping one’s insurance policy up-to-date.



As a luxury jewelry store in Scottsdale, AZ, Hamra Jewelers sells a wide range of high end pieces, and is committed to helping customers keep their jewelry protected long after it leaves their shop.



After making that big purchase, Hamra Jewelers recommends customers ask the following questions when deciding on an insurance carrier.



1. Will the insurance carrier replace the piece of jewelry or provide a check instead?

2. Are there special circumstances in which the insurance carrier will not cover one’s ring?

3. How often should an appraisal be updated?

4. Will storing the piece of jewelry in a secured area lower the cost of the policy?



Each insurance policy is different just like many pieces of jewelry, so Hamra advises keeping in contact with one’s insurance provider to stay up-to-date on policy requirements and changes.



