Hamra Jewelers Reveals Tips for Keeping a Diamond Ring Sparkling All Year Long

Tip 1: Clean frequently



Most jewelry stores offer a ring cleaning service, but for those who wish to clean their rings themselves, Hamra suggests washing it with soapy water and scrubbing it gently with a toothbrush.



Tip 2: Stay away from chemicals



Some chemicals may cause lasting damage to a ring, no matter how exquisite it may be. To avoid damage, simply wear gloves when working with chemicals or remove the ring altogether.



Tip 3: Handle as little as possible



Fingertips contain natural oils, so the more that a ring is handled, the grimier and greasier it becomes. To keep the dazzling new appearance of a ring, handle it only when necessary.



