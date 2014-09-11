Hamra Jewelers Shares Their Tips for Picking out the Perfect Engagement Ring

Scottsdale, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/11/2014 --Hamra Jewelers, a jewelry store in Scottsdale, AZ, is offering up their expert tips on how to pick out the perfect engagement ring.



To help buyers find the best diamond for their big day, Hamra Jewelers has compiled a list of everything one needs to know before making that big purchase.



Engagement Ring Shopping Tip #1: Think locally.



Buying a diamond from a local jewelry store is often preferable to buying it at a big name place. That’s because more care and attention is given to customers at an independent, locally-owned store.



Engagement Ring Shopping Tip #2: Do Research.



Check the Better Business Bureau (BBB) for reviews on the jewelry company in question. More than one bad review should be a red flag to stay far away.



Engagement Ring Shopping Tip #3: Don’t buy based on the certificate alone



Seeing the diamond in person is the most important part of the ring buying process. After all, even a GIA-certified diamond may not be the perfect diamond for every individual. That’s why it’s so critical to shop around until “the one” is found.



When it comes to buying a diamond, a buyer shouldn’t have any doubts.The buyer should be as in love with the diamond as they are their significant other...or at least a very close second.



For more engagement ring shopping tips, stop by Hamra’s jewelery store or call them at 480.946.5110.



