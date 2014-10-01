Hamra Jewelers Will Hold a Special Event with Designer Charles Krypell in October

Scottsdale, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/01/2014 --Hamra Jewelers is pleased to announce a special event with designer Charles Krypell on October 24th and 25th.



The internationally renowned jewelry designer will visit Hamra to unveil his full line and personally style a select few.



For over three decades, Krypell has been designing innovative and elegant jewelry. From his famous pastel collection to his sterling pieces, Krypell’s designs are one-of-a-kind pieces intended for the “sophisticated collector,” pieces which are meant to “reach deep inside the human heart.”



To meet Charles Krypell and see his designs in person, stop by Hamra on either of the following days:



-October 24th from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

or

-October 25th from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.



For more information on this exciting event, please call 480.946.5110.



About Hamra Jewelers

Hamra Jewelers features an exquisite and eclectic selection of platinum, gold and gemstone designs in earrings, necklaces, bracelets, and rings from such renowned artists as Jack Kelege, Charles Krypell, Mikimoto, Aaron Basha, Penny Preville, Jude Frances, Michael M., Tacori, and David Yurman. Hamra even creates unique custom designs in every style and color.



Hamra Jewelers

15435 N Scottsdale Rd

Scottsdale, AZ 85254

480-946-5110

hamra.com