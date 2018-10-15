Sheridan, WY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/15/2018 --Tiendas.com, a price comparison shopping engine is pleased to share its trends for top searches for hand bags for this fall.



Here are some of the best sellers in hand bags for this fall:



In the little that goes of this fall, the most searched for hand bags on tiendas.com are without a doubt, short handle bags. The trend is to carry them in the hand or under the arm or which ever is more confortable.



Last fall the most marked trends in hand bags, where transparent designs with clear visible logos, and that trend seems reluctant to leave the streets this year as we already see repeated this fall.



The novelty is the crocodile effect, preferably not real leather, and it stand out from the 'animal print' trend of clothing and shoes for fall 2018.



The quilted effects return for many models, not just for the Chanel brand.



But the novelty for this season is the round shape either in its flat version or in its spherical version.



The mini bags are all the rage, the smaller the better. It can be said that purses are converted into mini bags.



And the most Indian version of the West makes its foray into the world of handbags, decorating them with fringes or with ethnic motifs, transporting you into the Far West.



Furry bags are also trending, the more hair the better.



Shopping bag style bags will continue to flood the streets, as they have been during the summer and will continue this Fall.



Mothers are in luck as the 'tote' continue to be worn especially in classic black. Just beware of back problems, and don't overload your bag.



Bandolier bags are a good choice for going out to concerts, everything with in close reach, without having to go crazy.



In short bags with handles will still be trending during the 2018 Fall



