Handel Pianos Add Petrof to Their Range

Sunningdale, Berkshire -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/17/2013 --Berkshire and Surrey piano shop Handel Pianos are pleased to announce the addition of the world famous Petrof upright piano range to its portfolio of new and preowned pianos.



Established in 1864, Petrof pianos are renowned for their modern and stylish design, which compliment contemporary interiors effortlessly. Their distinctive sound can only be described as both harmonious and beautiful, and piano enthusiasts can now find their perfect model at Handel Pianos.



Handel Pianos are now one of the UKs only stockists of the famous Petrof brand, with brand new models including the Petrof 118, 125 & P131, which are all, ranked in the piano’s maker’s highest range.



For those looking for a preowned Petrof, Handel Pianos can also assist with a range of models to suit all budgets including the stylish Petrof Sonatina which is a highly popular model that caters for both intermediate and advanced players.



Chris Lovell, the owner of Handel Pianos said, ‘We are delighted to add the Petrof brand to our leading list of piano makers.’



He added, ‘Petrof upright pianos are well known for their high sound potential and are the perfect choice for professional pianists and those looking for the best quality. The brand is therefore a fantastic addition to our product range and we are proud to be amongst the UKs exclusive suppliers.’



Handel Pianos pride themselves on providing a complete solution to piano enthusiasts. Together with an extensive portfolio of top name pianos like Steinmayer, Kemble, Yamaha and Bosendorfer, they offer a range of accessories including modern and classic stools.



Their friendly services also include rental and hire, repairs, restoration, tuning and a free local delivery service.



Their showroom is located in Sunningdale, Berkshire.



For further information, visit their website or call them on 01344 873645.



References:

http://www.petrof.com/o-petrofu.html