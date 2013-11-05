Handel Pianos Supports Local Ovarian Cancer Trust Charity Event

Berkshire, England -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/05/2013 --Berkshire and Surrey piano specialists Handel Pianos were proud to support a local Ovarian Cancer Trust charity event, which took place on the 4th of October 2013.



Ovarian cancer is the UK’s biggest gynaecological killer, claiming one female life every 2 hours. Increasing awareness of the disease is crucial, since many who have it are unaware of the symptoms; resulting in a late diagnosis, which usually means a lower survival rate.



The event was organised by local girl Domi Studer, who has already raised over £1,000 by organising many fundraising days for the charity, including afternoon tea at the Ritz. She has set herself a target of £2,900, and along with last weekend’s ‘Night at the Musicals’ event is planning to hike the Himalayas next year.



Domi holds the Ovarian Cancer Trust close to her heart because her Nan was diagnosed with it, though thankfully survived. Domi says she could not begin to imagine her life without her Nan, and now wants to make her proud by raising money and awareness for the charity.



Handel Pianos loaned Domi their black Ritter Baby Grand piano free of charge for last weekend’s musical night, for which tickets were sold at £25 each.



Chris Lovell, the owner of Handel Pianos said, ‘It was our pleasure to support Domi’s ‘Night at the Musicals’ fundraiser. She’s an extremely determined young lady and a friend of my daughter.’



He added, ‘We wish Domi all the best with her future fundraising, it’s a great cause and we always knew last weekend’s event would be a rip roaring success.’



About Handel Pianos

Handel Pianos provide a total solution to piano enthusiasts. They have an extensive range of top name pianos like Steinmayer, Kemble, Yamaha and Bosendorfer, plus many accessories including modern and classic stools.



Their friendly services also include rental and hire, repairs, restoration, tuning and a free local delivery service.



Their showroom is located in Sunningdale, Berkshire.



For further information, visit their website or call them on 01344 873645.



Reference:

http://www.justgiving.com/Domi-Studer13