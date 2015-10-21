HandGrey Launches Crowdfunding Campaign on Kickstarter Introducing "KNOX", a Titanium Split Key Ring

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/21/2015 --Industrial Design Studio Handgrey™ has launched a crowdfunding campaign to introduce their latest project, The Handgrey™ KNOX Custom EDC Titanium Split Key Ring.



The Handgrey™ KNOX Custom EDC Titanium Split Key Ring is a re-imagination of the traditional keyring and seeks to improve the short-comings of the old design, which often resulted in broken nails and finger slippage. The project is the result of head product designer Thanasit (Sunny) Inkavesvaanit's journey and obsession into the study of minimalism of everyday products that we've used for years and have changed very little through generations.



Handgrey's guiding philosophy is the idealism of "hand creations" with the color grey which the studio believes represents natural permanence; conceptualizing the idea of creating enduring designs. Their ideology is deeply inspired by the Bauhaus principles in design; resulting in products that are both enduring and timeless.



The Handgrey™ KNOX Custom EDC Titanium Split Key Ring measures 28mm, is manufactured in Grade 5 Titanium with a Stone Tumbled Finish, and weighs approximately 2.20 grams.



This is Handgrey's third crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter having previously successfully funded two prior projects, The BAUHAUS: Titanium Keychain / Key Carabiner and HANDGREY™ : Quick Release Titanium Keychain Carabiner.



The HandGrey "KNOX Split Key Ring Kickstarter campaign is now live and available for purchase here:

https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/1147070536/handgrey-knox-custom-titanium-split-key-ring