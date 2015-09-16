Lehi, UT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/16/2015 --In the recent decade there has been a soaring increase in the world of online shopping. The internet provides a more convenient way of getting exactly what you need, when you have the time to buy it, and offers almost everything you could possibly imagine. The challenge now is finding unique items with a personal touch, rather than mass produced goods tailored to the generic public. This has seen a trend toward do-it-yourself projects and handmade goods which, when given as a gift, always have more meaning because of the thought and dedication put into them.



For those who don't have the ingenuity or the time to create an exceptional handmade project then The Yellow Fox is the perfect solution. The Yellow Fox is a remarkable online based store specializing in Beauty, Spa and Aromatherapy products that are designed and chosen by you, then created by co-founders Kim Roman and Emili Davis. They are then given even more unique and thoughtful touches with your choice of wrapping and a handmade label and gift tag with a personal message. The process is simple, and the outcome is sensational. There are even products for men!



The Yellow Fox makes shopping for a unique and personal gift easy, with the convenience of online ordering and shipping. The process begins with choosing a base product and then adding fragrances, color and essential oils to customize. The purchaser then chooses a gift wrap, label and tag from a huge variety of choices and it is shipped to the receiver in a trademark white box and yellow ribbon. All the products used are top quality, and the essential oils are 100% pure, therapeutic grade.



Kim and her team have been working tirelessly to create customized gifts for their family and friends, and the concept has become so popular that The Yellow Fox is looking to be a sure success! There is even an inspirations link if you are having difficulty coming up with ideas. As Kim says, "Why settle for the same old gift cards or mass produced presents? The Yellow Fox is changing the way we think about gifts!"



