Cambridge, Cambridgeshire -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/03/2013 --Handpoint, the mobile POS company, is the world’s first provider of Mobile Point-Of-Sale (mPOS) to have a P2PE application certified by the PCI Security Standards Council (PCI SSC).



Handpoint´s mobile POS payment platform can serve any merchant, from market traders to multinational retailers. Handpoint mPOS offers a simple and secure way to accept EMV card payments with a mobile device.



“P2PE represents a significant breakthrough for the enterprise mobile payments market,” says David Gudjonsson, CEO and co-founder of Handpoint. “We have utilized P2PE to overcome the barriers that have prevented enterprise retailers from embracing mobile payments; namely concerns over security, compliance and integration. Handpoint’s PCI-accredited MPOS application reduces the burden on enterprise retailers to gain individual PCI accreditation, in terms of cost and time, and represents the most secure way to introduce Mobile Point-Of-Sale.”



Handpoint MPOS showcased @ Money2020

Handpoint will be showcasing the world´s first PCI-P2PE certified mPOS app at stand #309 at Money2020 conference in Las Vegas, October 6th-10th. David Gudjonsson CEO of Handpoint will be speaking at the conference on October 8th in Session 1 at 2:50 pm on “International Mobile & Cloud POS innovations”. Handpoint is seeking partnerships with businesses in the US that are preparing migration to EMV.



Colin Whittaker, Vice President, Visa Europe said, “Mobile POS is an exciting new sector with huge potential for customers and small and large businesses. The secure management of payment data is critical for its success, which is why we require our partners to comply with PCI. Solutions like Handpoint's help make PCI compliance achievable for a wider range of retailers. We welcome the validation of Handpoint's application as an important step on the road to delivering point to point encryption solutions, which can give customers and merchants security and peace of mind. We will continue to work with trusted partners and vendors to drive MPOS forward in the future.” ?



About Money2020

Money2020 brings together the worldwide community of innovators--including from payments, financial services, retail, mobile, marketing services, data and technology--that is profoundly changing how consumers and businesses manage, spend and borrow money. Money2020 will be held on Oct. 6-10, 2013 at the Aria in Las Vegas, and is on track for 4,000 attendees, including 300+ CEOs, from more than 1,500 companies and 50 countries.



About Handpoint

Handpoint is an expert in mobile payments with 13 years’ experience in the payment market. The company and its senior executives pioneered major innovations in the mobile payments market, including developing Mobile Point-Of-Sale (MPOS) for the airline industry in 2003 and the world's first EMV MPOS solution for a handheld device at Manchester United FC’s stadium in 2007.



Handpoint MPOS offers any merchant, from market traders to multinational retailers, a simple and ultra-secure way to accept EMV card payments with a mobile device.



Handpoint works closely with major payment players including Visa and MasterCard, and its new MPOS solution meets the most stringent mobile payment security standards in the world.