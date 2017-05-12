Handy Kee Is the World's Most Useful EDC Titanium Multi-Tool Key

Detroit, MI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/12/2017 --Handy Kee, the world's most useful titanium multi-tool key with over 18+ functions, is live on Kickstarter and trending fast, having already surpassed the raise goal in the first 24 hours.



Keychains are the best place to carry a pocket sized tool like a bottle opener or a flat head screwdriver especially since it travels everywhere, but adding more than a few tools and the weight starts to play a role. With the bulky size and unusual tool shapes, it may not always be ergonomic friendly to carry multiple tools on a single keychain.



Handy See is a highly functional, light weight key shaped tool that combines 18+ killer tools into one single easy to carry innovative design. Handy Kee is the ultimate Every day Carry product and the only tool needed on-the-go. Handy Kee is shaped like a common house key making it portable, lightweight and just effective as the standard tools that it is hoping to replace.



"We designed this key with functionality in mind," says founder Soju Abraham on the inspiration behind the project. Each unique design feature has multiple uses. Our primary focus was to bring the most commonly used tools to your keychain without bulky size or weight. And with several design iterations and testing, we ensured functionality or ease of use is not sacrificed."



Handy Kee cab be used as a flat head screw driver, bottle opener, 1/4" bit holder, 10|8|6 MM Hex wrench / 5/32" | 1/4" Hex Wrench, can-tab popper, paint lid opener, file tool, scrapper and more. In addition, the notched tip design makes it sharp enough and ideal to perform as a box cutter and package opener. Handy Kee is manufactured from Grade 5 Titanium material, reducing the weight and helping it to achieve high strength with excellent corrosion resistance.



"The keychain is the best place to carry extra tools especially since its goes wherever you go," adds Abraham. "Most people don't utilize this benefit enough. Handy Kee is redefining what an every day carry tool can be and taking it to a whole new level"



Handy Kee is currently live and available to support on Kickstarter: https://kck.st/2r3OCFd



About Maharba Design

A group of individuals from different parts of the world with different skillset but share the same vision. Our goal is simple, to bring the best EDC products to the world that can redefine everyday carry experience to a whole new level.