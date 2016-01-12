HangingGarden Brings the Home Alive Allowing Users to Grow Plants, Vegetables, and Herbs on Their Interior Walls

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/12/2016 --HaGa, the revolutionary new design product allowing plants, vegetables, and herbs to be grown indoors on a vertical wall mount, is live on Indiegogo and raising funds to bring the project to life.



The wall mount is available in 30 different variants, from the geometric, abstract patterns, oriental ornaments to different patterns of plants, leaves and branches. Each of the designs allow for a different growing pattern. The company is also allowing users to design their own patterns or the company can create a special design requested by customers.



Co-Founder and CEO, Petr Hrdý spent his career in the world of finance before completely abandoning to follow a passion in green products.



"With HaGa we wanted to create a product that brings life into the home, allowing for greenery to hang on the wall as simply as you would a portrait," says Hrdý about the inspiration of the design.



The plants are able to thrive within the frame due to a process called aeroponics which is the most advanced method of growing plants. In a hydroponics-aeroponic system, the plants are placed in perforated baskets or mounted by means of flexible rings so that the plant roots hang freely in the air and the nutrient solution is sprayed into the root zone.



What this means for users is greenery that is simple and easy to take care of, even for those without a green thumb. Whether the user choose to grow basil, mint, thyme, rosemary, peppers, tomatoes or anything else, the hydroponics-aeroponic system will always achieve a balance between nutrients and oxygen, meaning plants will grow incredibly fast.



The HaGa Wall consists of two features – the rear part containing 71 primarily blind holes for plant cups and the front part forming the cover design. HanginGarden Wall can be installed and used immediately after purchase. Every purchase includes the Wall mount, a pump, flowerpots, planting materials, a fertilizer and other equipment to ensure proper care and management of the system. HaGa measures 130cm x 80cm x 15cm.



The HanginGarden Wall in it's complete form is available for $599 on Indiegogo with premium models and variations available at a premium cost



The HanginGarden Wall is now live and available for purchase on Indiegogo here: https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/hanging-garden-make-your-home-grow/x/12955647#/



About HAGA

HAGA is a design based company focused on green products who believe in creating and living healthy lifestyles. Their first product is the HanginGarden Wall which allows customers to grow and install greenery on their wall as simply as they would a portrait. The company is currently raising funds to bring the project to life. For more information on HAGA visit: http://www.hagarden.com