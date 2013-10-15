Hanley Wood and InGo Partner on Greenbuild Expo 2013

Arlington, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/15/2013 --Jeff Davis, Director of Digital at Hanley Wood Exhibitions, Lindsay Roberts, Group Director at Hanley Wood Exhibtions and InGo CEO, Michael Barnett, announced a new partnership to socially market Hanley Wood Exhibitions’ Greenbuild International Conference and Expo by using InGo to empower its attendees via digital community.



Greenbuild takes place Nov. 20-22, 2013 in Philadelphia. All Greenbuild attendees will have the opportunity to use InGo’s powerful networking tool.



InGo allows registered attendees to invite key individuals from their social networks to attend Greenbuild. The InGo services platform also enables attendees to see who within their networks are attending the event.



“We’re pleased to work with InGo,” Davis said. “InGo has listened to our needs and we believe their solution will help us drive quality attendees to Greenbuild.”



”I’m excited to see what kind of usage we get out of a social media networking tool that is integrated into our registration system which creates a very seamless and user-friendly environment” said Roberts.



Hanley Wood is the leading Trade Show and Events Organizer for Building and Construction Events, and InGo is the leader in social marketing in the Trade Show and Exhibition industry.



"We are honored to work with Hanley Wood Exhibitions; their events are globally respected, particularly GreenBuild, which is a recent, impressive addition to their lineup,” said Barnett. “This partnership is a huge win for InGo as we continue to empower attendees of the international trade show industry."



Hanley Wood is the premier media, event, information and strategic marketing services company serving the residential and commercial design and construction industries. It is one of the ten largest business-to-business media companies in the United States. It is based in Washington, D.C.



InGo provides the Trade Show and Events industry with what they need: a way to harness the immense power of the social network. We help our clients grow traffic and develop leads by creating communities. At an event powered by InGo, each and every attendee is given the tools they need to make the event experience their own.