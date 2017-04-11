Granby, CO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/11/2017 --Project Sanctuary, a Colorado-based nonprofit providing therapeutic retreats for military families, officially announced today that Lt. Col. (Ret.) Barry Bridger will deliver the keynote address at the 2nd Annual Operation Project Sanctuary (O.P.S.) Gala to be held on Armed Forces Day on May 20, 2017, at the Denver Museum of Nature and Science. Lt. Col. (Ret.) Barry B. Bridger is a highly decorated United State Air Force veteran and survivor of six years in Vietnam's infamous "Hanoi Hilton" prison camp.



On January 23, 1967, Barry and his co-pilot were flying on a mission over North Vietnam when their F-4 Phantom Jet was hit by a surface to air missile. They were declared "missing in action" with their whereabouts unknown until Hanoi acknowledged his presence there in early 1970. Barry's family received their first letter from him in May 1970. After spending 2,232 days in captivity, he was released during Operation Homecoming on March 4, 1973, and was hospitalized for his injuries at Andrews AFB, Maryland.



"We are honored to have a person of such stature and perseverance speak at this year's O.P.S. Gala," said Heather Ehle, Project Sanctuary founder and CEO. "It's important that our attendees hear how military veterans can overcome obstacles and continue to thrive in their communities."



Guests purchasing tickets by this Saturday's early-bird pricing deadline save $25.00. Register here: http://ow.ly/IjkW30aBZOk. 2016 marked the gala's inaugural year, welcoming nearly 300 guests from across the country, and raising more than $140,000 for military families.



EVENT DETAILS:

What: O.P.S. (Operation Project Sanctuary) Gala, featuring silent and live auctions, gourmet dinner, and the latest news on Project Sanctuary's expansion

When: 6 p.m., Saturday, May 20, 2017 (Armed Services Day)

Where: Denver Museum of Nature and Science

Tickets:



About Project Sanctuary

Founded in 2007, Project Sanctuary takes our military families from battle-ready to family-ready by providing six-day, outdoor, therapeutic retreats in a healing environment and ongoing family support services for two years following each retreat. Project Sanctuary holds a 4-star rating on Charity Navigator, the GuideStar Gold Participant badge, and Better Business Bureau Charity Accreditation. Sponsors that help make Project Sanctuary programs possible include Aimco Cares, Infinite Hero Foundation, Healthy Marriage Project, The Kendeda Fund, First Command Financial Services, Naval Postgraduate School Foundation, Inc., and YMCA of the Rockies.



More information is available online at www.projectsanctuary.us.