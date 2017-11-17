Hans Wittler's Automotive Partners with Renowned Digital Marketing Firm

Albuquerque, NM -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/17/2017 --Hans Wittler's Automotive, one of New Mexico's premier automotive repair companies, is partnering with Phoenix-based content marketing experts BizIQ. Hans Wittler's Automotive provides communities in and around Albuquerque with bumper-to-bumper vehicle repairs.



By partnering with BizIQ, Hans Wittler's Automotive is bringing its client outreach strategy in line with today's cutting edge. The firm will help Hans Wittler's Automotive reach new customers and get in touch with its existing client base in new and modernized ways.



BizIQ is a content marketing firm that assists its clients in reaching their customers through updated technology. By providing them with high-quality blog and website copy, BizIQ helps its clients provide their customers with valuable and easy-to-access information. Additionally, BizIQ helps its clients extend their customer bases by strategically elevating their search engine indexing.



"We're very happy to be using BizIQ's digital marketing expertise for our client outreach efforts," said Roger Wittler, owner of Hans Wittler's Automotive. "We're excited for all of the opportunities to connect with our existing clients and reach out to potential new customers that this partnership will bring."



About Hans Wittler's Automotive

Hans Wittler's Automotive has been the premier German auto mechanic in Albuquerque, NM since 1975. For more than four decades, the company has been providing high-quality service experiences to owners of European vehicles. Hans Wittler's Automotive offers a number of dependable vehicular services, making it the ideal one-stop shop for owners of German and Japanese cars.



Hans Wittler's Automotive is a proud member of Automotive Service Excellence (ASE), the Society of Automotive Engineers and the International Automotive Technicians Network. The company provides services for Volkswagen, Audi, BMW and Mercedes-Benz vehicles, in addition to several Japanese brands.



If you are looking to learn more about Hans Wittler's Automotive and their dedication to high-quality customer service, visit their website at http://www.hanswittlerauto.com/.



To learn more about BizIQ and its expertise regarding small business local search optimization or to view its extensive list of service options, please visit http://www.ebiziq.com/.