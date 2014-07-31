Hanson Capital Group Announces the Return of Owner-Occupied Stated Income Loans and Subprime Lending

Scottsdale, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/31/2014 --Hanson Capital Group is excited to announce that it’s bringing back owner-occupied stated income loans and subprime lending, two types of loans that have been absent from the marketplace for nearly six years.



For those unfamiliar with these financial terms, here’s a quick definition of each.



Stated Income Loans

Loans in which a lender does not verify the borrower’s income. Instead, the borrower simply lists their income on the loan application with no supplemental documentation necessary.



Subprime loans

A type of loan offered at a rate above prime to individuals who do not qualify for a traditional loan due to a bad credit score or low income.



Due to the burst of the housing bubble in 2007, stated income and subprime loans temporarily disappeared, but now they’re back and better than ever. Out of all the private lenders in Phoenix, Hanson Capital Group is one of the only ones that currently offers these types of loans.



