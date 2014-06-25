Hanson Capital Group Is Making Big Moves

Scottsdale, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/25/2014 --Hanson Capital Group has moved! With a new location in Scottsdale at 14700 N Airport Drive Suite 201, HCG now has a larger office space to handle its ever-growing business needs.



Located near Scottsdale Airpark, the new office was needed to accommodate the company’s expanding staff. Poised for growth this upcoming quarter, the company is looking to add new members to their team now and in the future.



Hanson’s expansion goes beyond extra staff and office space; they’ve also extended their services to include soft money lending as well as hard money lending. Now clients will have more options when it comes to securing the type of loans that best fit their needs.



Although our office space may be new, the dedication to providing alternative lending isn’t. Responsible for over $200 million in transactions and counting, Hanson Capital Group continues to provide excellent customer service and convenient financing to the greater Phoenix area, making it one of the leading hard lending companies in the Valley.



About Hanson Capital Group

Hanson Capital Group (HCG) is a Phoenix, Arizona based lender specializing in hard money and collateral based loans for investment real estate. HCG provides short-term private financing for residential, multi-family, and commercial properties. Borrowers enjoy the benefits of quick decisions and rapid access to fund their mortgage banking needs.



