Happego Is Making Diversity Easy with the World's First Psychological Priming App

Knoxville, TN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/16/2018 --Happego, the revolutionary new behavioral priming app making empathy easy for all, is live on global crowdfunding platform Kickstarter and raising funds to bring this project to life.



Happego is the world's first psychological priming app proven to decrease unconscious biases, increase connectivity and influence behaviors. Psychological priming is a technique where users are exposed to a stimulus with the intent of influencing a response. Happego is utilizing the technique as a tool for personal development.



"My neighbor is an implicit biases researcher and over these last 5 or so years of talking to him, my eyes started opening to the ways we... me, my family & friends lied to ourselves about our hidden prejudices," says founder and CEO Lindsey Lieb on the inspiration behind the project. "With racial tensions so high, I started looking for a way to make open, vulnerable and truthful, relationships easier for everyone. It made sense to combine mindfulness, psychological priming, concepts from 'The Secret,' 'The Power of Positive Thinking', Pavlov, vision boards, religions, etc. with the stuff I learned via cognitive behavioral therapy. After multiple conversations with several scientists and tons of research, Happego was formed."



When Happego is installed on a device, users are flashed subtle photo cues for less than a second many times per day. The app trains the mind by briefly filling the screen with an image each time the phone is woke up, which a recent study pegged that individuals do over 2,000 times per day. The types of images flashed for an instant have been well studied and are proven primes for successfully increasing well-being and affecting behaviors in a positive way.



Happego is like having a vision board, a cognitive behavioral therapist and an eraser of hidden prejudices all together on the phone. It clears the path to facilitate peaceful communication and relationships with anyone and helps attain personal goals, all while subtly changing ingrained thinking patterns.



"Happego is working all day, every day and you barely notice it. But it is there, constantly working. Mindfulness mediation is the closest comparison, but that takes dedicated time and energy which is limited in our busy, go-go-go lifestyle," adds Lieb. "If we were all able to peel back our ego's, we'd see that we aren't so different. Happego helps us do that & that helps us connect on a deeper level- paving a path for peaceful relationships!"



Happego is currently live and available to support on Kickstarter: https://kck.st/2P8ZQoT.



About Happego

Happego™ is a patent pending psychological priming tool that works behind the scenes to help people achieve their goals. It uses scientifically backed technology to implement desired changes via visual priming persuasion which helps condition the mind. Enabling effortless unconscious change.



For more information on Happego please visit https://empathyapp.org.