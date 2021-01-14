Happy New Year from the Vancouver Document Scanning Savants at Micro Com Systems

Burnaby, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/14/2021 --It's fair to say 2020 was a year full of surprises, but for the annual holiday blog, the document scanning services at Micro Com Systems created a post reflecting on some of the positives the year brought. For more, go to https://www.microcomsys.com/seasons-greetings-from-micro-com-systems/



Renewed focus on self: Many people had extra space this year to focus more on themselves and their wellbeing. Everyone who was spending more time at home finally had the ability to re-discover hobbies, explore new interests, rest, and tackle DIY projects around the house.



Renewed focus on family: the ability to spend more time with immediate family members has also been an amazing opportunity to reconnect with the people nearest and dearest. From playing board games, going for nature walks, and organizing movie nights, family members have more opportunities to talk and bond.



Renewed focus on the environment: With fewer people commuting earlier this year, the earth had a chance to slowly begin healing. Smog lifted from major cities, and wildlife started to thrive. With more people working from home and digitally accessing their files, it's possible that pollution from offices has dropped significantly too.



Renewed focus on the future: as a team that believes in looking forward in anticipation, the team at Micro Com Systems is excited to see how the positive changes from 2020 will ripple into the future.



Renewed focus on supporting local: another significant pro of 2020 was a renewed focus on local. Supporting local businesses was on everyone's mind—it was a joy to see people banding together to support businesses that added to the values, culture, and prosperity of the community.



Even with the departure of the year, the new-found focus on self and family and positive trends that will serve everyone well in 2021. The team at Micro Com Systems are excited to see more opportunities to grow while supporting other businesses along the way.



Happy New Year—here's to more time doing wonderful things with the people you love.



