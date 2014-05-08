Harari College Worldwide Offers Free, College-Level Education for High School Students

Carson, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/08/2014 --Harari College Worldwide is the word’s first secondary high school. We accept students from all over the world: homeschooled students, students who feel not challenged enough in their “day-schools”, international students who wish to get into the most luxurious colleges. Each student with his own story. By offering a rigorous, active, research-oriented, global, collegiate, obstacles-free environment that specialises in humanities, we allow each student to pursue his interests and ambitions until this very end.



We are an environment free from any obstacle nor boundary. We do not let time, money, location, previous knowledge, disabilities (physical, mental, learning-related), and any other factor stand in our way to education. We do not charge money for the tuition; we open groups in different time-zones; we make our courses accessible. We will not say no to any student with a burning desire to learn.



It is not a new phenomenon that science-oriented students are considered “better” in schools nowadays. We simply do not agree. We believe that humanities develops a different way of thinking; it encourages opening your mind to different concepts, different ideas, different cultures. That’s why we offer 3 special programmes: Asian Studies, European Studies, and Middle Eastern Studies.