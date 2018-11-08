Harbor Audiology & Hearing Services Inc. Partners with BizIQ

Gig Harbor, WA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/08/2018 --Harbor Audiology & Hearing Services Inc., a company that provides a variety of hearing aids and hearing assistance services, announced today it has teamed up with BizIQ, a digital marketing company in Phoenix, Arizona that specializes in providing its services to small business owners across North America.



In collaborating with BizIQ, Harbor Audiology & Hearing Services Inc. will work with the company to enhance its overall web marketing and digital presence, allowing it to connect with brand new audiences of people. BizIQ helps companies like Harbor Audiology & Hearing Services Inc. reach out to potential new customers by using some in-depth search engine optimization (SEO) strategies in an effective manner. In addition, BizIQ developed a new website for the company, along with a new content marketing campaign that features a pair of blog posts each month and enhanced digital communications with customers in the area.



The new company website developed by BizIQ prioritizes relevant, timely and informative content focusing on Harbor Audiology & Hearing Services' hearing aids and other services. All content on the website is written by copywriting professionals. The site also provides multiple channels through which people can quickly contact the company to learn more about custom hearing aids in Pierce County, WA.



"We are thrilled to begin this new partnership with BizIQ and to enhance our digital marketing strategies," said Justin Henley, owner of Harbor Audiology & Hearing Services Inc. "BizIQ has developed a great reputation for its ability to get companies more online visibility, and we are eager to connect with more people than ever before through our revamped website."



About Harbor Audiology & Hearing Services Inc

Founded in 1998, Harbor Audiology & Hearing Services Inc. has four locations in Washington and has developed a reputation for outstanding customer service and hearing aids. For more information, visit https://harboraudiology.com/.



To learn more about BizIQ and its expertise regarding local search engine optimization, or to view its extensive list of service options, please visit http://www.biziq.com/.