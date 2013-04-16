New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/16/2013 --Harbor Island Development Corp. (OTC:HIDC) through its wholly owned subsidiary BrandSeed Media Services LLC., a multi-channel direct marketing service provider, today announced that the Company has signed a print marketing agreement with Merlin Technologies, the manufacturer of GeeWhiz®, a patented incontinence device currently sold nationwide through primary care physicians, hospitals and direct to the consumer.



The GeeWhiz® Incontinence Management Device (IMD) is also known as an external male condom catheter. Protected by 5 issued and other U.S. patents pending, and Medicare billing approved, GeeWhiz is a medical device for men with urinary incontinence, an involuntary loss of bladder or bowel control. According to International Continence Society, urinary incontinence affects 200 million people worldwide of which one-third are men.



BrandSeed’s team brings years of expertise creating direct marketing platforms across consumer verticals that strive to drive the lowest customer acquisition costs and maximum customer lifetime value.



Roche Holding AG (OTCQX: RHHBY) and Isis Pharmaceuticals, Inc (ISIS) announced, last week, that they have formed an alliance to develop treatments for Huntington's disease (HD) based on Isis' antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) technology.



This alliance combines Isis' antisense expertise with Roche's scientific expertise in developing neurodegenerative therapeutics. In addition, Isis and Roche will be collaborating to combine Isis' ASOs and Roche's proprietary "brain shuttle" program with the objective of increasing the brain penetration of ASOs with systemic administration.



Initially, research will focus on Isis' lead drug candidate that blocks production of all forms of the huntingtin (HTT) protein, the protein responsible for HD and thus has the potential to treat all HD patients.



