Harcle Designs Beautiful, Eco-Friendly Luggage

Rome, Italy -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/17/2018 --Harcle is a new line of luggage made from recycled plastic. The creators focused on clean design, durability and versatility in creating these eco-friendly pieces. The initial product launch includes a backpack, a duffel bag and a small storage pouch, ideal for toiletries, jewelry, charging cables and other small items.



The backpack is the most versatile item in the set, incorporating multiple pockets to keep users' belongings organized. It also has a sleeve on the back, making it easy to slip it over the handle of a rolling suitcase. The duffel bag is simple in its design and can be folded up to fit in a small carrying case. This is great for travelers who plan on bringing home souvenirs, gifts and other items from their travels, as it the bag can be packed in another suitcase on the way to the destination and then filled up for the trip home.



All over the world, people rely on plastic as the material for many common household items. Although plastic is affordable and relatively easy to produce, it is not so easy to dispose of, resulting in mountains of plastic waste in landfills and our oceans, like the Great Pacific Garbage Patch. The creators of Harcle were aghast at the extent of this growing problem and vowed to do something about it.



Harcle seeks out plastic waste, recovering it from landfills and the ocean so that it can be recycled to create the eco-friendly polyester material that makes up the brand's bags. The production process is designed to reduce energy consumption as well, extending the benefits for the environment even further.



Thus far, Harcle's creators have completed the research and development phase and are ready to move on to mass production. To help achieve this goal, they will be launching a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter in May 2018. The campaign will have a funding goal of 3,500.



Backers of the campaign will receive discounted luggage items from Harcle. Starting at contributions of just €10, the earliest backers will receive the small storage pouch. Once the super early bird offers have been claimed, the price will go up to €12 and then to a final price of €15 for Kickstarter backers.



Backers can get the duffel bag for 23, 27 and 30 at the super early bird, early bird and regular Kickstarter levels, respectively. The backpack can be had for 36, 40 and 44 at the same levels. Harcle aims to begin shipping rewards out to backers in September 2018.