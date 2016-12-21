Hardin County Dental Offices Offer High Tech, Comfortable Care for Patients in Kountze, Silsbee, and Woodville, TX

Kountze, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/21/2016 --All NeedZ Dental in Hardin County is offering local patients some of the latest high tech and comfort resources for dental patients to ensure that they receive the best level of care during their visit. They are proud to offer technology like Cone Beam CT Scanning, digital imaging, and massage chairs for ultimate patient comfort during their visit.



The digital imaging offered at All NeedZ Dental offers patients and the doctors several advantages to traditional x-rays. With digital x-rays, there is no wait time for the images to develop as they immediately appear on a digital screen. Digital x-rays also produce a much clearer image, allowing the doctors to see even the earliest signs of decay in areas that traditional x-rays may not be able to detect. Digital x-rays make storage easy for patient history and also makes it easy for patients to transfer the images between different dental and healthcare providers, and even insurance providers.



In addition to digital x-rays, All Needz Dental offers Cone Beam CT scanning, which is some of the latest technology available in the dental industry. While digital x-rays are most commonly used for standard patient treatment, at times more detailed images are required for treatment. Cone Beam CT scans produce a 3D image of the patient's mouth and jaw area. And unlike standard x-rays, Cone Beam CT scans also show the soft tissues and nerve pathways in addition to the teeth and bone. These images are extremely valuable when a comprehensive view of the patient's dental health is needed in order to provide the best treatment plan possible.



Patient comfort is also a high priority at All NeedZ Dental, and the staff and doctors employ some of the latest technology to accomplish that. At the All NeedZ Dental Kountze office, patents have access to a massage chair during treatment, along with a blanket, bottle of water, music of their choice, and a full rage of sedation options. The doctors and staff recognize that many people have anxiety or fear of visiting the dentist, so making their visit as comfortable and stress-free as possible is their top concern.



About Dr. All NeedZ Dental

All NeedZ Dental is a leading provider of dental care for patients living in Hardin County, offering three different offices in Woodville, Silsbee, and Kountze. Dr. Craig Worsley, Dr. Zach Worsley, Dr. Loftin, and Dr. Matouk are all highly trained dental professionals whose primary goal is helping patients achieve optimal oral health in a comfortable, relaxed setting. They specialize in general dentistry along with dental implants and endodontics.



For more information about the technology and comfort resources provided at All NeedZ Dental in Hardin County for Texas patients, please visit www.allneedzdental.com.