A major part of landscaping are the hardscape aspects that are incorporated into properties all over Carroll County, Sykesville, West Friendship, Fulton, Ellicott City, Glenwood, MD, and the surrounding areas, from retaining walls to patios, pathways to fountains and more. The design team at Absolute Landscape & Turf Services, Inc. will help to incorporate the right hardscape elements to make any property just what the property owner wants and needs. But they don't want just any hardscaping element, they want something that stands out and matches their style. Their team stays on top of the latest trends and changes in the industry to bring clients the latest options for any property.



The rectangular pavers that are used to build a variety of different designs have been around for a long time. There are also round pavers, and people may have seen some other designs, but what their team is seeing a lot more of is the larger pavers being utilized, especially for larger areas such as patios and larger spaces. Along with the size, shapes such as elongated hexagons or diamonds are popping up, and these can help to make a space look and feel different.



Open spaces are on point lately as well when it comes to outdoor spaces. Where previously hardscaping was used to segregate certain areas off, homeowners these days are looking for more open spaces, which is especially demanded by families with younger children. Now, more open patio spaces and walkways are done without walls to provide larger areas for play.



While many associate hardscaping with some sort of brick work, today the trend is going for the natural stones and boulders to use. These natural materials blend better with the surrounding landscaping and provide more openness to an area while also providing ways to section off different areas of a property. Fire elements are also popular and are successfully combined with natural stones to create a more rustic yet organized space.



Hardscaping can take on a variety of different forms, and different societal impacts have influenced what is being desired in Carroll County, Sykesville, West Friendship, Fulton, Ellicott City, Glenwood, MD, and the surrounding areas. Tastes and technology may influence things, but none of them will ever eliminate the need and demand for hardscaping.



