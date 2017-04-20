HARDSHELL Launches New Product: LIQUID ARMOUR

Dubai, UAE -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/20/2017 --HARDSHELL (hardshell.com) announces an extraordinary new product LIQUID ARMOUR. LIQUID ARMOUR is our innovative new ultra high strength, lightweight spray-on nano-polymer, designed specifically for blast mitigation and fragment/spall containment. LIQUID ARMOUR is a superior solution for Up-Armoring military vehicles, marine vessels, buildings, and high-risk public areas. It is stronger, lighter, and more cost effective than other alternatives. Designed and engineered to meet specific customer identified threats, the LIQUID ARMOUR System is the preferred Up-Armoring solution.



Our customers are saying "LIQUID ARMOUR is revolutionizing the the up-armouring process for vehicles and critical infrastructure".



LIQUID ARMOUR was developed using advanced nanotechnology and our unique patent pending process for manufacturing our next generation of advanced polymer coatings.



LIQUID ARMOUR provides significant blast and ballistic protection due to its superb tensile strength, tear strength and flexibility. Coating exterior surfaces absorbs impacts from blast events and minimizes collateral damage from structural failures. Coating interior surfaces prevents penetration from high velocity spalling and fragmentation. It has high elasticity and high surface hardness which results in exceptional abrasion resistance.



HARDSHELL is leveraging its nearly two decades of experience in ballistic protection with innovative new technologies, to offer a product suited for military, police, industrial and commercial environments.



About HARDSHELL

HARDSHELL (hardshell.com) is a vertically integrated global defense equipment manufacturer, with design and development in the UK and state-of-the-art manufacturing and testing facilities in the Middle East, Europe, Asia and the USA.



HARDSHELL is a trusted and reliable supplier of defense protective equipment for armed forces and police around the world, supported by an experienced staff of former defense industry and law enforcement professionals.



HARDSHELL is a complete solutions provider with a product line that includes Personal Body Armour (Vests & Helmets), Hard Armour Plates, Bomb Blankets, De-Mining Suits, Armoured Vehicles and the advanced nano-polymer LIQUID ARMOUR System (HARDSHELL carries NIJ 0101.06 certified products).



HARDSHELL - protecting those who protect us, without compromise.



For more information visit www.liquidarmour.com.



