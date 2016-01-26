Hardware Products Celebrates 150 Years of Spring Manufacturing with a New Website

Chelsea, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/26/2016 --Building on over its 150-year-old legacy of manufacturing custom springs and wire-forming products, Hardware Products Company (HPC) is pleased to announce the launch of its brand new website, featuring enhanced design and increased functionality. The new website brings to life its age-old brand promise, "Spring Manufacturing at its Best," which is represented through its exceptional quality stock spring line, custom made-to-order capabilities, and inventory management program, called springLINK. With streamlined content, simple navigation, and updated image gallery, HPC's website allows visitors to easily view the company's extensive spring manufacturing capabilities across different materials and applications.



Designed with the user in mind, HPC's website ensures all visitors can easily browse the online spring catalog for an extensive selection of compression and extension springs best suited for their application. Technical product specifications and part numbers are also available as options to specify springs. Visitors are encouraged to interact with HPC through the Contact Us page or via the live chat feature.



Ted White, President of HPC, said, "In creating our website, we wanted to make it easier for our users to simply order the springs they need and get back to their jobs faster—improving everyone's productivity— so our partners can reduce weight and improve performance, productivity, and profitability of the application, while sharing the DNA of our brand, which is what the 'Spring Manufacturing at its Best' promise is all about."



Visit HPC's new website at www.hardwareproducts.com.



About Hardware Products Company

Hardware Products Company (HPC) was founded in 1866 in the historic North End of Boston, a stone's throw away from Paul Revere's house, as a manufacturer of machined hardware items. The company, now located in Chelsea, MA, has evolved into a leading manufacturer of custom and standard compression extension, flat, and torsion springs specializing in short runs. Hardware Products Company provides springs from one of the oldest spring catalogs in the United States. Many items can be found on the company's online catalog. Hardware Products Company (HPC) is noted for its springLINK program, supplying either specified custom springs or stock springs, and offering up to 30% off on annual contracts.