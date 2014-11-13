Chelsea, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/13/2014 --Hardware Products Company(HPC), a leading source of custom and stock springs for more than 148 years, expands its team of highly competent and skilled staff members to include Laurent Porter, working in human resources and also as plant accountant, Jesus Hernandez, production manager, Juan Rodriguez Garcia, engineering manager, and Jaqueline Quiles, director of clerical services. “Our new hires will help Hardware Products reaffirm itself as a full-service manufacturer of spring and wire-form products in the industry, with an uncompromising commitment to state-of-the-art spring technology, engineering innovation through research and development, superior quality and reliability, and unsurpassed customer service,” said Ted White, president of Hardware Products.



Laurent Porter joined the company in 2011, and since then she has had the opportunity to explore many different aspects of the business. In her current position working in HR and as the plant accountant, she performs a variety of HR-related functions, which includes processing incoming and outgoing payments, preparing financial statements, and keeping track of benefit enrollment. Porter said, “I enjoy working in my current position because I get to interact with the other departments, but my work is largely independent. The time I spent working in other departments has definitely given me a much broader understanding of our company. I'm able to see how the different pieces come together to make our company a top supplier and manufacturer of numerous types of springs.”



Juan Rodriguez Garcia is the engineering manager at Hardware Products and his job role entails designing and manufacturing precision-engineered and custom-made springs on a day-to-day basis, along with inspecting all incoming raw material and outside processing to ensure that the customers receive the finest quality spring parts made to their specifications. Rodriguez Garcia said, “As a mechanical engineer, I love the challenge of getting involved in interesting projects that give me the opportunity to interact with the customer, right from the design phase to production and then quality control.”



Jesus Hernandez is the production manager at Hardware Products, and is responsible for the planning, coordination, and control of manufacturing processes. Hernandez said, “My job is to oversee the manufacturing process and make sure that production lines are running smoothly and efficiently. Hardware Products continued investment in state-of-the-art spring manufacturing equipments, systems, and processes helps me succeed in meeting targets, both for the company and our customers.” Jaqueline Quiles is the new director of clerical services, and she is in charge of the SpringLink inventory management program, along with performing clerical duties at HPC.



White further commented, “Hardware Products employees, across all departments and functions, bring to life our age-old brand promise, Spring Manufacturing at its Best, and ultimately it is the diversity in our workforce that allows us to innovate and grow as a spring manufacturing company. I’m thrilled to have these talented people on board and as part of the HPC family.”



For more information on Hardware Products Company, visit www.hardwareproducts.com or contact their “Spring Geek” at (800) 894-4896.



About Hardware Products Company

Hardware Products Company was founded in 1866 in the historic North End of Boston—a stone’s throw from Paul Revere’s house—as a manufacturer of machined hardware items. The company, now located in Chelsea, Massachusetts, has evolved into one of the most complete and creative spring and spring products producers in the industry, making use of the latest in high-tech operations and computerized support functions (www.hardwareproducts.com).



