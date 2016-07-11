Hardware Products Company Celebrates 150 Years of Continuous Spring Manufacturing

Chelsea, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/11/2016 --Established in 1866, Hardware Products Company (HPC) has a long and storied history as one of the leading suppliers of stock and custom spring solutions in the industry. Its growth involved acquisition transitions through the years, though the company has maintained its roots in New England and continues to build upon its heritage of spring innovation through craftsmanship and the latest technological advancement in manufacturing and distribution. This year, the company clocked in 150 years of continuous spring manufacturing; to mark the occasion, Secretary of Housing and Economic Development for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, Jay Ash, paid a visit to its Chelsea facility on Thursday, June 30, 2016.



Secretary Ash toured the manufacturing facility and witnessed HPC's production of high-precision suspension components produced for a multitude of applications and markets, including industrial and medical, among others. Secretary Ash gave a keynote address at their breakfast buffet event, praising HPC for contributing to the Bay State economy. Secretary Ash further noted that HPC exemplifies the economic growth ideals focused on sustaining a skilled workforce, manufacturing, and exporting production, while creating U.S. jobs. He congratulated the company for its tenacity of being one of the oldest manufacturers of springs in the country.



President of HPC, Ted White, said, "Hardware Products 150th anniversary is a testament to the many generations of extremely talented and dedicated employees who have consistently demonstrated their ability through the shifting times to innovate and create quality springs, touted for their fit, finish, reliability—and most importantly—function. It's our philosophy, which insists upon continuous improvement of our processes, the highest grade of materials, the finest degree of metallurgy, and putting the product and customer over a dollar, that has spelled enduring success and longevity for us. We've seen many innovations (been in the forefront of a few) and changes to the methods and scope of the spring industry over the years. We take great pride in bringing to life springs from a segment of spooled wire—ranging in different size and diameter, capable of supporting tens of thousands of pounds of force—for 150 years and beyond."



