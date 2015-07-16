Massachusetts Spring Manufacturing Company Offers Custom Solutions for Complex Spring Configurations

Chelsea, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/16/2015 --Leveraging its 100-plus years of experience in spring manufacturing, Hardware Products Company (HPC) is capable of forming any type of spring imaginable, from miniature to gargantuan, including complex configurations. Over the years, the company has built its success through its rapid prototyping capabilities for designing and manufacturing creative spring solutions, including custom compression springs. A compression spring is an open-coil helical spring that offers resistance to a compressive force when applied axially. Due to its shock-absorbing, energy-saving, and force-generating characteristics, compression springs are among the most widely used spring type in industrial applications. It's used in industrial machinery, measuring applications, motor vehicles, transportation equipment, medical instruments, and other vibration dampening and high-temperature environments. The company continues to expand on its strengths—skilled spring specialists, engineering innovation through research and development, and continued investment in state-of-the-art spring manufacturing equipment, systems, and processes—to form compression springs in a range of dimensions, loads, materials, and complexities, and match the requirements of demanding applications.



HPC manufactures cylindrical, conical, and barrel-shaped compression springs with a wire diameter of 0.005" to 2.00", inside/outside diameter of 1/16" to 18.00", and infinite free lengths in an expansive variety of materials, which includes over 35 high-temperature alloys to choose from, such as music wire, oil-tempered wire, stainless steel, chrome silicon, chrome vanadium, Elgiloy®, Hastelloy®, Inconel®, Monel®, and red metals. To better assist its customers in the design of their unique custom compression springs, the company uses advanced spring software from Spring Manufacturers Institute to verify its spring designs for unmatched performance and safety. Among other benefits, it offers optimization of spring assembly with a constant or variable pitch depending upon the intended function of the spring.



According to Ted White, President of HPC, "Manufacturing custom compression springs is all about balancing quality and efficiency, experience and science. Our expert approach to spring making with great care ensures the production of one-off products with precise scientific methods so we can respond to every customer's unique requirements."



To help educate customers, HPC recently launched a video to explain its SprinkLink Inventory Program; click here to watch the video: https://youtu.be/OAwKG7e4oG8



For more information on Hardware Products Company, visit hardwareproducts.com or contact a "Spring Geek" at 800-894-4896.



About Hardware Products Company

Hardware Products Company was founded in 1866 in the historic North End of Boston—a stone's throw from Paul Revere's house—as a manufacturer of machined hardware items. The company, now located in Chelsea, Massachusetts, has evolved into one of the most complete and creative spring and spring products producers in the industry, making use of the latest in high-tech operations and computerized support functions.



