Chelsea, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/02/2014 --Hardware Products Company, LP is pleased to announce the employment of Kurt Oelmann to its management team. Kurt is a degreed engineer and has 10 years experience in the spring industry. Kurt will be responsible for all of the front-end activity for Hardware Products. He will be responsible for the quoting and manage the sales, the purchasing, the order processing and he will work with Juan Garcia on the engineering of all springs at Hardware Products.



In recent month Hardware Products has upgraded its customer service and engineering departments. Corey Accettullo and Jessica Gonzalez will be responsible for customer service, along with Melissa Murphy. Berenice De La Cruz will work with customer service in order processing and Kurt and Juan will be responsible for Engineering & Quality.



According to Ted White, president of Hardware Products Company, “We are quite excited by this new energetic team and hope very much that our customers will agree. Our new team will manage our stock spring line, our custom made to order capabilities, and our inventory management program that we call Spring Link.”



About Hardware Products Company

Hardware Products is noted for its Spring Link program, where they process an order from their customers for a one-year supply. They use their years of stock spring knowledge and enter the customer’s made to order spring into their computers as a "temporary" stock spring. Hardware Products inventories part of the annual supply, enters reorder points and reorder quantities to manage the product. Once the set up is completed, HPC guarantees same day delivery on all of the made to order parts if the release is placed by noon.



Hardware Products Company was founded in 1866 in the historic North End of Boston, a stone’s throw away from Paul Revere’s house, as a manufacturer of machined hardware items. The company now located in Chelsea, MA has evolved into a leading manufacturer of custom and standard compression extension, flat, and torsion springs specializing in short runs. Hardware Products Company provides springs from one of the oldest spring catalogs in the United States. Many items can be found on the company’s online catalog. For more information visit Hardware Products new website at: www.hardwareproducts.com.