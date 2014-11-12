Hardware Products, Spring Manufacturing Company, Increases Customer Service Team

Chelsea, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/12/2014 --Hardware Products Company (HPC), a leading source of custom and stock springs for more than 148 years, proudly announces the addition of Corey Accettullo as the new customer service manager along with Rob Cowels and Jessica Gonzalez as the customer service representatives. Backed by forward-thinking leadership under Ted White, Hardware Products has established itself as a full-service manufacturer of spring and wire-form products in the industry, with an uncompromising commitment to state-of-the-art spring technology, engineering innovation, superior quality and reliability, and unsurpassed customer service.



As the new customer service manager, Corey Accettullo overseas the sales operations at Hardware Products to assure customer support that results in correct solutions in a rapid response manner. “There are several places to buy springs, but when our customers time and again come to us for their spring needs, I know they depend on our team to get them the right springs with prompt delivery,” said Corey Accettullo.



Rob Cowels and Jessica Gonzalez, customer service representatives at Hardware Products, recently completed the Spring Engineering course to better equip themselves to assist customers in designing custom springs in different types and configurations that meet the stringent design and quality assurance standards. Rob Cowels mentions, “The best part of working at Hardware Products is there is always something new to learn on the job, and it truly entails a great team effort to produce efficient springs that reduce weight and improve performance, productivity and profitability of the application.” Jessica Gonzalez adds, “Customer service is a number 1 priority at Hardware Products and I enjoy helping our customers select the right type of material and spring type for their specific needs.”



Ted White, President of Hardware Products, said, “At Hardware Products, we take great pride in our employees’ that uphold our proud heritage through creativity, integrity and personalized customer service. From spring research and development to prototype, and then through small, medium and high-volume production to SpringLink inventory management, our dedicated team of spring specialists will be there to add value in every step of the spring manufacturing process.”



For more information on Hardware Products Company, visit – http://www.hardwareproducts.com or contact their “Spring Geek” at (800) 894-4896.



About Hardware Products Company

Hardware Products Company was founded in 1866 in the historic North End of Boston, a stone’s throw away from Paul Revere’s house, as a manufacturer of machined hardware items. The company, now located in Chelsea, Massachusetts, has evolved into one of the most complete and creative spring and spring products producers in the industry, making use of the latest in high-tech operations and computerized support functions. (http://www.hardwareproducts.com/)