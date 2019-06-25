Hardwood Flooring for Stairs: Choosing the Right Provider

Burnaby, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/25/2019 --As a provider of hardwood flooring in Vancouver, the team at BC Floors knows that special skills and consideration are necessary when it comes to putting hardwood on stairs. Not every flooring company offers this service. For a complete and polished hardwood aesthetic inside the home, choosing the right flooring company is a must. For more, go to: https://bcfloors.ca/stairs-hardwood-flooring-solutions-bc-floors/



While hardwood flooring infuses homes with warmth and elegance, tackling stairways or sunken rooms can be tricky. It's a little-known flooring fact, but there are many companies that do not offer nosing or stair treads, which are a fundamental part of installing hardwood flooring on stairs. If a chosen flooring provider cannot fulfill these services, it may be necessary to get it done elsewhere. This can result in mismatched colours, sheen levels, and other minor flaws that disrupt the flow of space around the home.



To avoid this, it's necessary to hire a company that can complete every aspect of a stair's hardwood flooring installation, including the tricky bits like where the wood interacts with elements such as railings, landings, and walls. Working with an inexperienced company can potentially lead to poor quality work, disruptions in workflow, or even a botched installation.



At BC Floors, services include the A to Z supply and installation of all wood flooring types, including solid pre-finished, raw solid hardwood flooring, custom parquet, pre-finished and unfinished engineered hardwood. Custom finished on-site extensions to existing hardwood floor areas and refinishing services, including sanding, staining, and polishing, are also available.



Hardwood is a distinctive material that infuses interior spaces with warmth and style. But achieving a beautiful home aesthetic requires working with builders and craftsmen who know how to get the job done right. All work bone by BC Floors meets industry standards and National Wood Flooring Association (NWFA) requirements.



To learn more about working with the team at BC Floors, book a free in-home estimate or call (604) 239-5500. When BC Floors supply and install hardwood stairs in the project, the customer will receive the full benefit of the warranty of the product. However if the customer chooses to install the product by themselves, they will have to deal with the mistake of choosing their own installer.



About BC Floors

BC Floors is a team with a high level of flooring industry expertise and ethical standards. Services include old floor removal and disposal, flooring installation, hardwood floor refinishing, as well as custom work. Over the years, thousands of homeowners and commercial companies have entrusted BC Floors with their building and restoration projects. With a huge selection and competitive pricing, BC Floors is a one-stop solution for all services and products related to flooring in Vancouver.



For additional information, please visit https://bcfloors.ca/ or call 604) 239-5500.



Michael

call 604) 239-5500.

Company website: https://bcfloors.ca/