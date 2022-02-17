Hardwood Flooring: Strata Renovations in Vancouver

Vancouver, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/16/2022 --When it comes to strata flooring replacements in Vancouver, hardwood is one of the great favourites. Few materials provide so much comfort, strength, and insulation. However, deciding on a floor for a strata property means understanding the pros and cons. For more, go to https://bcfloors.ca/hardwood-flooring-in-vancouver-advantages-and-disadvantages-of-this-type-of-floor/



Hardwood Flooring in Vancouver

The hardwood floor is made up of wooden pieces and is available in a wide variety of formats that can simplify installation, reducing labour costs. For example, it may be possible to glue hardwood directly to a base—or it may come prefixed on slats.



Why Choose Hardwood Floors for Strata Renovations



The first advantage we found is the aesthetics of the hardwood floor. The beauty of these floors is undeniable, and the neutral colour jives well with different decoration schemes. Additionally, if the price of real hardwood is a bit daunting, there are beautiful synthetic hardwood floors that mimic the finish of hardwood—and offer greater resistance and durability. Another cost-saving consideration is that wood is a powerful thermal insulator, protecting spaces from both heat and cool, which can result in cost savings.



Hardwood is also comfortable. It's a barefoot pleasure, in any season, bringing beauty and comfort to all kinds of spaces. For allergy sufferers, hardwood is more hygienic—it doesn't harbour dust and allergens like carpet. Moreover, cleaning can be accomplished with a vacuum or dry mop.



As a durable option, hardwood floors and laminate alternatives tend to be quite durable. Natural hardwoods can even be sanded and refinished, depending on the thickness.



Of course in strata housing, there are special considerations that have to come into play. Hardwoods and even laminate can be more costly in terms of the upfront investment and installation. To prevent buffer sounds in stacked strata units, a good, thick underlay is a must. Unless it's carpet, we have to consider noise reduction underlay acceptable to the strata as residents are strict with noise.



Wood and laminate floors are also sensitive to water and can fade with sun exposure, so it's important to understand product type and quality before making an investment. Genuine hardwood will also need to be sanded every 9-10 years for optimal beauty.



Hardwood Floors in Vancouver – BC Floors Flooring Company



For those considering hardwood or laminate for strata renovations, the team at BC Floors can provide the advice and guidance necessary to renovate strata spaces while ensuring all guidelines and needs are met. BC Floors has professionals that specialize in the installation, repair, and refinishing of hardwood and laminate floors.



For free on-site estimation, contact 604-239-5500 or info@bcfloors.ca to get started.



