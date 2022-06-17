Hardwood Floors for Home Renovations: One of the Easiest Changes to Impact Property Value

Vancouver, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/17/2022 --Planning a new floor installation or renovation? The team at BC Floors in Vancouver offers a high level of expertise and ethical standards. For homeowners looking to enhance the value of their properties, one of the fastest, easiest home renovations are simply swapping old floors with elegant hardwood flooring. For more, go to https://bcfloors.ca/hardwood-flooring/hardwood-floor-installation-vancouver/



There's something about the look, feel, and even the smell of hardwood. These sophisticated floors have always been associated with wealth and good taste. Solid planks made from a single piece of timber offer exceptional durability, wear resistance, and restorative qualities. They can be resurfaced several times, increasing longevity by up to one hundred years.



For homeowners looking for cost-effective, high-impact improvements, floor renovations are a great choice because they cost far less than renovating a bathroom or kitchen. A wide range of materials and colours means there's a style that will effortlessly complement the design and décor of any home. Moreover, while hardwood is a costly investment, tackling the whole house often isn't necessary. Many people request the installation of hardwood floors in Vancouver to create a statement room.



It's equally important to remember that purchasing the floor is only half the equation. Truly leveraging the beauty, longevity, and stability of these floors will require skilled installers who understand the unique properties of hardwood, and how it must be treated.



Hardwood should only be placed in rooms free of moisture—bedrooms, living rooms, and home offices are fine. For radiant heat subfloors, engineered wood may be a better choice. Additionally, three methods of installation may be used: nail down, glue down and floating installation. Depending on the space, the team at BC Floors will be able to advise on the best method. All hardwood installers at BC Floors are fully insured, WCB covered, and certified in their trade.



At BC Floors, clients have access to the best flooring materials. These brands have proven themselves time and again. With installation by seasoned professionals who have at least five years' experience in the field and secure liability coverage, BC Floors is a one-stop solution for homeowners looking for hardwood floors in Vancouver to enhance the appeal and value of properties, whether it's a new build or renovation.



For free on-site estimation, contact 604-239-5500 or info@bcfloors.ca to get started.



About BC Floors

BC Floors is a team with a high level of flooring industry expertise and ethical standards. Services include old floor removal and disposal, flooring installation, hardwood floor refinishing, as well as custom work. Over the years, thousands of homeowners and commercial companies have entrusted BC Floors with their building and restoration projects. With a huge selection and competitive pricing, BC Floors is a one-stop solution for all services and products related to flooring in Vancouver.



For additional information, please visit https://bcfloors.ca/ or call (604) 239-5500.



