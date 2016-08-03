Harlem Girls Cheer Announces Appointment of New Director to the Board

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/03/2016 --Harlem Girls Cheer, Inc. today announced the appointment of Ms. Rashida Maples-Watkis, Esq. to the Board of Directors as an independent director. The appointment is effective August 4th, 2016 and will expand the Board to 7 directors.



As the Founder and Managing Partner of J. Maples & Associates, Attorney Maples-Watkis has extensive corporate transactional and litigation experience in the real estate, entertainment and non-profit sectors. She handles issues regarding deceptive trade practices, copyright infringement, secured transactions, breach of contract, unjust enrichment claims, entity formations, contracts for artists and labels, copyright and trademark registration as well as corporate acquisitions and mergers of small businesses, among others.



Attorney Maples-Watkis is a frequent speaker at seminars and CLE programs across the country and is also contributing editor to "She's The Law," HelloBeautiful.com's legal blog for millennial women of color. Attorney Maples-Watkis is a member of the National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences and previously served as the Director of Cheerleading for the Harlem Jets Cheerleaders from 2007 to 2012.



Co-founder and director, Radina Russell, commented, "Attorney Maples-Watkis is an excellent complement to our existing Board skill set, bringing a demonstrated commitment to the community, relevant cheerleading and non-profit experience and important transactional acumen to the table. We believe her experience will further support our goal to unlock the full potential and build a legion of active, confident and accomplished next generation women leaders."



"I have always had the passion to positively contribute to the lives of young women through mentorship and leadership," Attorney Maples-Watkis remarked. "In living out this passion, I am thrilled to be a part of Harlem Girls Cheer, Inc. as they continue to further the empowerment of young women yesterday, today and in the future."



About Harlem Girls Cheer, Inc.

Harlem Girls Cheer seeks to nurture girls, ages 8-18, into complete scholar athletes, focusing on mind, body and soul. Through unique programs, competitive Cheerleading and community service, Harlem Girls Cheer helps young girls blossom into accomplished, active, confident women with strong character. Collectively, the coaches have over 25 years of coaching experience and have helped youth girls actualize their athletic abilities on the mat, while simultaneously encouraging high performance off the mat - in school and beyond.



For more information about Harlem Girls Cheer please visit www.HarlemGirlsCheer.org.



