Harlem Girls Cheer Launches on International Women's Day and Puts Gender on the Agenda

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/08/2016 --Harlem Girls Cheer, Inc., a new organization launched today, will put gender on the agenda in metro New York City through a focus on the multidisciplinary development and empowerment of minority girls and young women ages 8-18.



"We are excited to launch Harlem Girls Cheer on International Women's Day 2016 and do our part to accelerate progress toward gender parity," said Co-founder Tennille Tatum-Evans.



Gender parity is linked to economic prosperity and through competitive Cheerleading, educational programs, life skills workshops and community service, Harlem Girls Cheer will seek to unlock the full potential and build a legion of active, confident and accomplished next generation women leaders.



Charlotte Reid, Co-founder, noted "Girls and young women in our community are motivated and ambitious, but there are gaps in access to the type of resources and opportunities that will equip them with the necessary skills to achieve success. Harlem Girls Cheer identified one such gap in women's athletics and aims to narrow that divide by establishing a competitive Cheerleading program, the Harlem Roar."



The Harlem Girls Cheer model is designed to provide a supportive environment that allows a young woman to build her self-esteem and nurture her sense of community. The organization's co-founders Brittnee Anderson, Colleen Miller, Charlotte Reid, Radina Russell, Ashley Scruggs and Tennille Tatum-Evans, use Cheerleading as a way to simultaneously encourage healthy behavior, teach accountability, provide leadership opportunities and build character.



"Harlem Girls Cheer will also partner with industry leaders and local businesses to conduct life skills workshops on an array of topics that will inspire and empower our participants. We want to encourage the participants to achieve their personal goals and set them on a path for long-term success," said Ashley Scruggs, Co-founder.



Co-founder Radina Russell, remarked "We believe in the unlimited power and potential of women. If we want our girls to grow into active, confident and accomplished leaders we need to build a ladder of opportunity. Today's announcement is the first step on this journey."



For more information about Harlem Girls Cheer please visit www.HarlemGirlsCheer.org.



About Harlem Girls Cheer, Inc.

Harlem Girls Cheer seeks to nurture girls, ages 8-18, into complete scholar athletes, focusing on mind, body and soul. Through unique programs, competitive Cheerleading and community service, Harlem Girls Cheer helps young girls blossom into accomplished, active, confident women with strong character. Collectively, the coaches have over 25 years of coaching experience and have helped youth girls actualize their athletic abilities on the mat, while simultaneously encouraging high performance off the mat - in school and beyond.