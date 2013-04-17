Harlem Pride Town Hall Meeting Series Present with All the Information out There, Why Are Our Numbers Still UP?

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/17/2013 --Harlem Pride Town Hall Series Presents “With All The Information OUT There, Why Are Our Numbers Still UP?” on Friday, May 10th at Columbia University Medical Center’s Alumni Auditorium.



In light of the alarming increase in the rates of HIV infection in same gender loving people of color, we’re holding a town hall discussion to explore why this is happening in our communities. We will explore clinical research, social, and behavioral factors. Our discussion will focus on what all this means for our community and how we can empower ourselves to intervene on our own behalf. The Event Will Be Held Friday, May 10, 2013 from 6PM to 10PM Columbia University Medical Center Alumni Auditorium, 630 West 168th Street, William Black Building (between Broadway & Fort Washington Avenue) The Event Is Open To The Public - FREE Admission - Catered Reception Will Follow



We Will Be Joined By Several Panelists Versed In Our Discussion Topic:



Steven Chang: Site Coordinator for HIV Prevention & Treatment Research, Columbia Univ. Medical Center



Robert Fullilove: Associate Dean of Community and Minority Affairs at Mailman School of Public Health Reverend Melvin Miller: Associate Minister at Fort Washington Collegiate Church



Steve Wakefield: Director of External Relations, HIV Vaccine Trials Network Sharon Washington: The FLY Academy (Fierce Leadership for Youth), Hostos Community College Kimberleigh J. Smith (Moderator): Senior Director, State & Local Policy at Harlem United Community AIDS Center



This Event Is Sponsored By:



BE THE GENERATION (http://bethegeneration.nih.gov)



CENTER FOR BLACK EQUITY (http://centerforblackequity.org)



Our Event Partners Are:



Columbia University Medical Center (http://www.hiv-studies.columbia.edu)

Project Achieve/NY Blood Center (http://www.projectachieve.org)

MOCHA Center (http://mochacenter.org)



ABOUT Harlem Pride

In three short years Harlem Pride has become a major organization and facilitator in Harlem, dedicated to bringing together LGBT and same gender loving members of the community to the “table” around social gatherings that foster a sharing of culture, information, entertainment, comradeship and enjoyment. Like a family, Harlem Pride believes that in shared fellowship there’s collective knowledge and trust that can benefit the entire community. It is in this spirit that we’ve organized this forum with Columbia University and the dynamic array of participants, to inform and enlighten everyone about the alarming increase in the rates of HIV infection among us.



