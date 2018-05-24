Harness the Power of the Sun with Decor from SolarYardandHomeDecor.com

Shallotte, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/24/2018 --Connie is pleased to announce the launch of her website, http://SolarYardandHomeDecor.com, offering a huge selection of decor for both inside and outside. Customers shopping on the website for indoor decor will find quality products like tabletop fountains, glass vases, wall art and solar-powered lighted statues. For the exterior, customers can browse a huge selection of bird feeders, stepping stones, decorative planters, metal statues and more. Customers looking to decorate and illuminate their lawn and garden will find solar-powered fountains, lighted outdoor statues and a wide array of solar lighting solutions, including path lights, string lights, lanterns and so much more.



SolarYardandHomeDecor.com was launched in January 2018. Using solar power instead of electricity makes sense to Connie; why pay for power when Mother Nature provides free energy every day of the week? The products on the website have been specially chosen for their quality, practicality and durability. It's her hope that her website will be a one-stop shop for any customer who wants to update their home and garden to reflect their style and personality, at a price that doesn't break the bank. Connie is excited to offer free shipping on most of her products, to make them even more affordable to loyal customers.



As SolarYardandHomeDecor.com continues to grow and mature, Connie is looking forward to continuing to expand her product offering. Customers can expect to find new and beautiful solar-powered home and lawn decor on the website regularly. Of her current products, Connie is certain that customers will find something to love in her selection of fairy themed statues, fountains and lanterns.



To complement the main website, Connie has also launched a blog at http://SolarDecorReview.com. The blog will provide additional information to customers looking for product updates and more product information, as well as tips and tricks for home and gardening decoration.



