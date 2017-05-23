Redlands, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/23/2017 --Endeavoring to bring good news to those who have suffered a personal injury, Harshbarger Law hits a milestone. The law firm in Redlands, California announces the successful settlement of over $1 million in wrongful death and car accident claims. In achieving these results the firm appears to be on point. Believing in the full recovery of the clients both financially and physically, their commitment to building relationships has resulted in recognition. To that end, the firm is slated to expand their office location in the near future.



Harshbarger uses his expertise to protect the rights of individuals and families. Improving the safety of communities, the attorney works to get restitution for everything from pedestrian accidents to general tort liability.



The personal injury attorney said of last year's excellent results, "I couldn't be more pleased our clients we served with tenacity and commitment have received what's due to them. I believe responsibility is paramount in our society and those who have caused harm because of carelessness must be held responsible to ensure our community is building a safer future."



Handled on a contingency basis, whereby no fee is due unless the client is awarded compensation, some personal injury claims include:



- Car Accidents

- Bicycle Accidents

- Boating Accidents

- Bus Accidents

- Motorcycle Accidents

- Premises Liability

- Truck Accidents



About Mark Harshbarger

Before entering the practice of law, Mark Harshbarger worked in the sports and entertainment industry acquiring business and legal experience by assisting A-List clientele and consultants on complex and high-profile projects. He worked closely with Paramount Pictures, Sony, Warner Bros., ABC, NBC, and FOX. He is now fully dedicated to advocating for those who have been seriously injured or killed as a result of negligence, defective products, or dangerous road conditions, etc.



About Harshbarger Law

Harshbarger Law is a practice based in Redlands, California that focuses on client relationships via legal expertise. To that end, state-of-the-art technology is used to process cases efficiently and economically.



