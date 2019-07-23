Minneapolis, MN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/23/2019 --Already equipped to harness the power of convenience found in shopping online, the rebranding of a widely-recognized menswear line has gone renegade. Targeting the discriminating man who keeps fashion at the fore, the company formerly known as Manly Collections found a niche by redefining what it means to be conveniently well-dressed. But, they've upped the ante. With a visionary tact, suddenly, finding custom order suits online is not just a pick a fabric, pick a style experience. Instead, made-to-measure suits have married a more expansive approach to specialized tailoring online. Now, skilled tailors stand at the ready with a choice of 3,000 premium fabrics from Italy and England all poised to be cut within an inch of their life to form something never seen in the marketplace. Welcome to the newest, most inherently elite, version of the bespoke suit online. Welcome to HARTTER | MANLY.



Eric Hartter, the Co-Founder, Designer, and CEO of the company, said, "We have now made the process of designing a tailored suit completely transparent online for the upscale customer. This is not mass production. It's high-end custom-made suits on-demand."



Made from a map of twenty-six measurements gathered via a user-friendly interface, handmade suits are created with time as a consideration. Simply put, customers can complete the order process within minutes and have their custom-tailored suit in-hand in three to five weeks. A personal stylist is available online as well to guide customers through a choice of fabrics, linings, buttons, and customizations via real-time appointments. Additionally, group orders are welcomed for bridegrooms, for instance, who are on the hunt for a custom wedding suit as well as suits for groomsmen.



"Our fabric collection, tailors, and partnerships with eight manufacturers worldwide allows us to never create the same suit twice. With suits, trousers, overcoats, sports jackets, and accessories we have created the hybrid approach to the gentlemen's experience," adds David Manly, Co-Founder of HARTTER | MANLY.



About HARTTER | MANLY:

HARTTER | MANLY is a custom menswear company recently rebranded from Manly Collections.



