Harvard Avenue Community School Chooses Food Service Provider

Cleveland, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/24/2010 -- Normandy Catering and Party Center is awarded the food service contract for Harvard Avenue Community School.



Normandy Catering and Party Center, a prominent catering and food service company in the Cleveland area since 1978, was awarded the food service contract for Harvard Avenue Community School on Monday, August 23. The general manager, Ryan Baker has been working closely with the school’s business administrator, Debbie Denmark, to bring impeccable food service, and healthy food choices to the Harvard Avenue Community School.



Linda Carmigiano, President of Normandy Catering and Party Center, has over 40 years experience developing unique and exciting menus that help entice children to make healthier food choices.



This year at Harvard Avenue Community School, Normandy Catering will begin delivering breakfast and lunch to over 600 students daily. This new service will exceed Ohio school meal requirements at a competitive rate.



Established in 1978, Normandy Catering has been a leader in the food service industry, serving over 100,000 meals annually. Normandy’s executive chef Dave Hahner creates dishes that utilize fresh, seasonal ingredients from local growers. These meals provide high-quality nutrition and incredible taste.



If you would like more information about Normandy Catering and their food service management capabilities, or to schedule an interview with Ryan Baker, please call 440.897.4782.

