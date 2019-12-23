Harvest Seasonal Grill and Wine Bar Announces New Year's Eve Menu Additions

Newtown, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/23/2019 --Harvest Seasonal Grill and Wine Bar will ring in the New Year with special menu additions at New Year's Eve dinner. The upscale farm-to-table restaurant chain is offering exciting special dishes for anyone who comes for dinner on December 31st at any of Harvest's nine locations.



Harvest Seasonal Grill is known for serving farm-fresh, health-conscious, sustainably sourced meals. Their menu changes seasonally to keep up with seasonal produce, as they source their ingredients from over 70 local farmers. This New Year's Eve, you can enjoy Harvest's full Winter menu along with special appetizer and entree additions for the holiday.



Harvest Seasonal Grill and Wine Bar is offering three special appetizer options. The first is a lobster bisque with truffled lobster and a grilled baguette. The second appetizer addition is a house-made burrata, served with blood orange segment, winter radish, candied pistachio, lemon oil, fig balsamic, baby greens and a grilled herb focaccia. The final appetizer special is a butter-poached lobster and beet gnocchi with buttered leeks, lemon ricotta, roasted beets, toasted walnuts, chive oil, and micro celery.



There are also three exciting entrees added to the menu for New Year's Eve. Guests can enjoy a grilled America wagyu sirloin, served with truffled potato puree, melted leeks, charred cipollini onion, roasted baby carrots, and a red wine demi-glace. Another option is the pan-seared ora king salmon, paired with sunchoke risotto, Meyer lemon-fennel relish, sweet pea puree, champagne foam, and pea tendrils. For a final option, Harvest is offering a squid ink linguine topped with littleneck clams, calamari, shrimp, capers, olives, roasted pomodoro sauce, charred frisee, and basil. Their standard winter menu is also available in addition to the extra dish options.



Harvest Seasonal Grill and Wine Bar is excited to ring in a new year and a new decade with their guests. "We put a lot of thought into our New Year's Eve menu, so we hope our customers enjoy the special dishes we're offering!" says Erin, a rep for Harvest. "We've stocked up on champagne as well to celebrate another year of great food and great customers."



To make reservations for New Year's Eve dinner, call the Harvest Seasonal Grill nearest you.



Harvest Seasonal Grill and Wine Bar serves locally, sustainably sourced food that is health conscious and farm fresh. It is their mission to serve organic, farm to table meals with green practices. They also offer over 50 wines and locally sourced beers. Harvest Seasonal Grill and Wine Bar has eight locations in the Greater Philadelphia Area, as well as one location in Delray Beach, Florida. Their menu changes seasonally to ensure the freshest possible ingredients, every time.



