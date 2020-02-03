Harvest Seasonal Grill Celebrates Galentine's Day and Valentine's Day Weekend

Moorestown, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/03/2020 --Harvest Seasonal Grill and Wine Bar is offering specials to celebrate both Valentine's Day and Galentine's Day this February. Specials at the farm-fresh restaurant chain include menu additions, gifts, and more.



The special offerings at Harvest Seasonal Grill begin on Galentine's Day, February 13th. The holiday, inspired by Parks and Rec's character Leslie Knope, celebrates female friendship before the romantic Valentine's Day holidays begin. This Galentine's Day, Harvest Seasonal Grill is offering any groups celebrating Galentine's a free chocolate covered strawberry dessert, as well as a free Harvest tote bag filled with other goodies. Harvest will be celebrating Galentine's Day with this deal exclusively on Thursday, February 13th, 2020.



For those celebrating the more romantic Valentine's Day holiday, Harvest will be offering special menu additions beginning on February 14th. The extended menu will last through Valentine's Weekend until February 17th, so those who can't make it on the official holiday won't miss out.



Couples or others visiting Harvest Seasonal Grill and Wine Bar from February 14th through the 17th can try special menu items such as lobster bisque, grilled dry-aged strip steak Oscar, a plant-based red beet gnocchi, and more. Harvest's full dinner menu will also be available as usual.



"We are ecstatic to welcome friends, couples, and more this Galentine's and Valentine's holiday!" said Erin, a rep for the company. "We love the spirit of friendship on Galentine's Day as well as the romance of Valentine's Day, so we're offering specials for both this year. Dinner reservations on Valentine's Day tend to fill up fast, so we're keeping the menu additions available all weekend for those celebrating late."



Reservations for this holiday weekend can be made by calling the Harvest Seasonal Grill and Wine Bar restaurant nearest you.



About Harvest Seasonal Grill & Wine Bar

Harvest Seasonal Grill & Wine Bar offers a locally-sourced, sustainably-produced menu at eight locations in the greater Philadelphia area and one location in Delray Beach, Florida. Their menu changes with each season to provide the freshest, organically grown meals from local farmers. Harvest offers an extensive wine list in addition to local craft beers. They provide ample vegetarian and vegan options, following inclusivity and green practices.



Harvest Seasonal Grill & Wine Bar

400 NJ-38, Moorestown, NJ 08057

(856) 581-0044

https://harvestseasonalgrill.com