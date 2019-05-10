Harvest Seasonal Grill & Wine Bar Announces Mother's Day Specials

Lancaster, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/10/2019 --Harvest Seasonal Grill and Wine Bar, a restaurant chain dedicated to healthy indulgence and sustainable resources, invites families to celebrate Mother's Day with special offerings at each of their locations on Saturday, May 11th and Sunday, May 12th. Celebrate Mother's Day this year with Harvest and enjoy special menu additions for the weekend, along with their usual health-conscious and locally-sourced Spring menu items.



With nine restaurants, stemming from the Philadelphia area through Central Pennsylvania and with one Florida restaurant, Harvest has room for plenty of guests this Mother's Day. At all locations, they have added two dinner specials: a Wagyu Sirloin Steak and Crab Cake dish and a Pan-Seared Halibut. At all but their Radnor location, they have added a special dish for Mother's Day brunch, offering a Vanilla Berry French Toast.



In lieu of the added brunch menu item at Harvest Seasonal Grill's Radnor location, they are hosting a brunch buffet in the morning. The buffet includes a complimentary Bloody Mary or mimosa for those of age. The Mother's Day brunch buffet features entrées and farm-fresh sides, farm-fresh eggs, a Belgian waffle bar, a dock-to-dish raw bar, a carving station, and a dessert station. Enjoy an extravagant brunch buffet for only $39 per person, or $14 for children 12 years and under.



Harvest Seasonal Grill and Wine Bar is excited to share its special Mother's Day menu items and its farm-fresh brunch buffet with those celebrating the holiday this year. A spokesperson from the restaurant, Erin B., commented "We are excited to welcome moms and all families this Mother's Day! We've worked hard on our special menu items and the buffet brunch, and we hope it provides a special treat for all the families who choose to celebrate with us."



About Harvest Seasonal Grill & Wine Bar

Harvest Seasonal Grill & Wine Bar prides itself on creating a locally-sourced, sustainably-produced, seasonal menu. Their menu changes with each season to provide the freshest, organically grown meals from local farmers. Harvest offers a progressive wine list in addition to its health conscious food menu, and maintains its green values in all endeavors.



Harvest Lancaster

1573 Fruitville Pike, Lancaster, PA 17601

(717) 740-5282

https://harvestseasonalgrill.com/