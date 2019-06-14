Harvest Seasonal Grill & Wine Bar Announces Summer 2019 Menu

Lanaster, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/14/2019 --Harvest Seasonal Grill & Wine Bar has announced their latest menu items. The locally-sourced, farm-to-table farm-to-table restaurant changes its menu seasonally to keep menu items fresh in line with their sustainable, local practices. Harvest Seasonal Grill & Wine Bar is excited to share the new summer 2019 menu with both new customers and their regulars. Harvest's summer menu comes with brand new items as well as returning favorites.



Among returning favorites this summer are the nutty watermelon salad, with an array of fresh fruit over arugula, as well as the knife & fork organic egg salad. Also returning is the spicy shrimp noodle bowl, with a variety of fresh vegetables, cashews, sesame seeds, and ginger soy soba noodles. Last but not least of the returning favorites is Harvest's sesame chicken, served over organic jasmine coconut rice and a vegetable medley.



Exciting new additions to Harvest Seasonal Grill's summer menu include the lobster & avocado toast, served on pumpernickel. The crab cake sandwich is also a new item, topped with sweet corn purée and poblano coleslaw. Another standout is the Churrasco wagyu sirloin steak, sure to be a new favorite. A new vegetarian option is the crispy Baja "fish tacos" made with quinoa-breaded eggplant and veggies. Enjoy a crunchy, spicy dish of lobster street corn salad, another summer menu addition.



The menu launches on June 19th, with a preview tasting event on June 17th featuring a three-course prix fixe menu of favorite items. Harvest Seasonal Grill & Wine Bar is excited to see how their patrons enjoy the new summer menu, with a representative commenting "Our summer 2019 menu features exciting new options, with vegetarian, seafood, and meat options, all with a lot of spice and flavor."



About Harvest Seasonal Grill & Wine Bar

Harvest Seasonal Grill & Wine Bar serves health conscious, sustainably and locally sourced cuisine. With 9 locations in the Greater Philadelphia area, Harvest Seasonal Grill & Wine Bar is committed to providing fresh, farm-to-table meals from a menu that changes seasonally to ensure freshness.



