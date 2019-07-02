Harvest Seasonal Grill & Wine Bar Celebrates Midsummer's Eve with Dinner Special

Newtown, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/02/2019 --Harvest Seasonal Grill and Wine Bar, the farm-to-table restaurant group known for locally and sustainably sourced dishes, has announced their Midsummer's Eve celebration. At all nine locations, Harvest Seasonal Grill will offer a four course Midsummer's Eve dinner out on the patio. The menu will be pre-fixed and based on Harvest's seasonal summer offerings, and each course will have a vegetarian option as well.



Harvest Seasonal Grill's Midsummer's Eve dinner will be held on Wednesday, July 10th at all locations. Cocktail hour begins at 6:30, and dinner will be served at 7:30. This four course meal is being offered for $49 per person with mocktails, or $69 per person with cocktails. The menu has been set, but guests may choose between a dish with meat or a vegetarian option for the first three courses.



The first course of the Midsummer's Eve dinner begins with Harvest's chilled sweet corn and lobster soup.The vegetarian alternative is the same dish, but without the lobster. For course number two, choose between yellowtail tuna ceviche or a vegetarian twist on ceviche, made with chickpeas and hearts of palm along with other vegetables and fruits. The third course is a Grilled herb-rubbed lamb loin chop. The vegetarian option for course three is charred herb-rubbed tomatoes, served with leek and fennel bread pudding, seasonal squash, and mint chimichurri. For the fourth course, all guests can enjoy a mixed berry shortcake made with fresh seasonal berries.



The team at Harvest Seasonal Grill & Wine Bar is excited to share this Midsummer's Eve feast with guests, and celebrate the season under the stars, out on the patio at their nine locations. "We're excited to celebrate the summer and share some of our favorite seasonal dishes with new guests and regulars," said Erin, a spokesperson for Harvest.



Harvest Seasonal Grill & Wine Bar offers a farm-to-table menu featuring organic, local, sustainable and non-GMO ingredients sourced from more than 75 local farms. The menu changes seasonally to utilize the freshest foods available, and a majority of menu items contain less than 500 calories, including a variety of house-made signature, single-serving desserts. In addition to the seasonally changing menu, Harvest offers more than 50 wines by-the-glass, seasonally-inspired hand-crafted cocktails and more than a dozen locally produced craft beers. Dave Magrogan's nine Harvest Seasonal Grill are located in Radnor, Newtown, Glen Mills, North Wales, Harrisburg, Lancaster, and Moosic, PA; Moorestown, NJ; and Delray Beach, FL. Learn more about Harvest Seasonal Grill & Wine Bar by visiting https://harvestseasonalgrill.com/



