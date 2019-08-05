Harvest Seasonal Grill & Wine Bar Hosts Rosé Wine Dinner This August

Newtown, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/05/2019 --Harvest Seasonal Grill & Wine Bar, an upscale chain serving farm-to-table, sustainably sourced cuisine, will host a Rosé Wine Dinner on August 15th. The dinner will be held at all nine of their locations and features a pre-fixed four course menu. Each dish is expertly paired with rosé for a refreshing summer evening.



Rosé Wine Dinner will be served at 6:30 PM at every location of Harvest Seasonal Grill. The dinner costs $69 per person, with four courses and a glass of rosé included with each dish. A health conscious restaurant, Harvest has provided both a regular menu as well as a vegetarian menu for those with dietary restrictions.



The standard dinner menu includes four courses, featuring Harvest favorites like the grilled sea scallops, crab and avocado toast, and the sous vide free bird chicken breast atop an heirloom tomato salad. For dessert, all guests can enjoy a late summer pound cake with a grilled rosé-poached peach, blueberries, granola, and vanilla whipped cream. The vegetarian menu features slight variations, including butter-roasted kohlrabi, corn and avocado toast, and grilled Latin-spiced eggplant. Since the flavors of each main course are the same for both regular and vegetarian options, the wine pairings remain the same.



Harvest Seasonal Grill & Wine Bar is excited to share this custom menu and carefully chosen wine pairings with customers new and old. "Rosé is a popular summer wine, and we look forward to sharing some of our favorites with our guests," said Erin, a spokesperson for Harvest. "We feature rosés from Portugal, Italy, France, and Spain with each course, and we hope our customers enjoy the food and wine pairings."



Reservations for the Rosé Wine Dinner can be made by calling the Harvest Seasonal Grill location near you.



About Harvest Seasonal Grill & Wine Bar

Harvest Seasonal Grill & Wine Bar serves farm-fresh, locally-sourced, health conscious cuisine. They strive to provide the highest quality of food through green, sustainable practices. Their menu changes seasonally to utilize the freshest foods available. Harvest also offers over 50 wines, seasonally inspired cocktails, and local craft beers in addition to their food menu. They have nine locations across the Greater Philadelphia Area as well as one Florida location.



