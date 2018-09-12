Harvest Seasonal Grill & Wine Bar Now Accepting Reservations for Holiday Parties

Newtown, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/12/2018 --Harvest Seasonal Grill & Wine Bar is now accepting reservations for private events and holiday parties. Harvest's menu consists of locally sourced products and fresh, farm-to-table options that change seasonally. They offer over 50 wines and a variety of local and organic beers. Operating at eight locations, Harvest Seasonal Grill & Wine Bar utilizes over 75 local farmers to create their all-natural menu.



Harvest Seasonal Grill and Wine Bar provides an upscale but casual atmosphere with private dining options at their eight locations. Their event planners work with customers to create a unique dining experience and can accommodate any event, be it a holiday party, corporate event, shower, or celebration of any kind. Harvest offers specialized menu options for groups, including their ample selection of seasonally changing dishes.



While the holiday season may seem far off, reservations are expected to fill up fast. "We're excited to open up reservations for the holiday season," says a spokesperson for the company. "It may seem early, but our website is straightforward and makes requesting an event easy at any of our eight locations. The staff will work with you to best cater to your specific party. Harvest is a popular spot for private events, so we suggest booking in advance to avoid disappointment."



To view locations and book a private event at Harvest Seasonal Grill and Wine Bar, visit https://harvestseasonalgrill.com/group-dining/.



About Harvest Seasonal Grill & Wine Bar

Harvest Seasonal Grill offers a farm-to-table menu featuring organic, local, sustainable and non-GMO ingredients sourced from more than 75 local farms. The menu changes seasonally to utilize the freshest foods available, and a majority of menu items contain less than 500 calories, including a variety of house-made signature, single-serving desserts. In addition to the seasonally changing menu, the restaurant offers more than 50 wines by-the-glass, seasonally-inspired hand-crafted cocktails and more than a dozen locally produced craft beers. Harvest maintains a serious focus on sustainability, as the restaurant utilizes organic cleaning products, recycled glass bar tops, recycled paper products and even environmentally friendly ink for all menus.



Dave Magrogan's seven additional Harvest Seasonal Grill & Wine Bars are located in Radnor, Glen Mills, North Wales, Harrisburg, and Moosic, PA; Moorestown, NJ; and Delray Beach, FL.



Harvest Seasonal Grill & Wine Bar

2865 S Eagle Rd Newtown, PA 18940

215-944-8469

https://harvestseasonalgrill.com