Harvest Seasonal Grill & Wine Bar Rolls out Winter 2019 Menu

Moosic, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/25/2019 --Harvest Seasonal Grill & Wine Bar, a farm-to-table restaurant, has announced their winter menu for 2019 into 2020. With a focus on serving farm fresh meals, Harvest Seasonal Grill changes their menu each season to ensure that ingredients are always fresh. This latest change in their rotating menu offers returning winter favorites as well as new dishes.



Harvest Seasonal Grill and Wine Bar will begin offering their winter menu on December 4th, 2019 this year. Just in time for the holiday season, guests can visit Harvest Seasonal Grill for fresh, sustainably harvested seasonal meals. All nine locations across the greater Philadelphia area are excited to roll out Harvest Seasonal Grill's winter favorites and innovative new dishes.



Some customer favorites are returning to Harvest Seasonal Grill this winter, back by popular demand. If you loved the winter menu last year, you can enjoy some of the same flavors this winter. Returning favorites include the plant-based spicy "chorizo" flatbread, a Cuban black bean and rice bowl, and their spicy shrimp noodle bowl.



There are plenty of new dishes to try this winter as well. The new roasted & pickled seasonal vegetables dish features an assortment of fresh, seasonal veggies, roasted and pickled with a roasted beet tahini and micro greens. Vegetable and grain "fried" rice is a hearty dish that includes a long list of fresh ingredients: farro, red quinoa, snow peas, carrots, bell peppers, onions, edamame, egg, sesame oil, tamari, crispy shallots, kimchi, pea tendrils, crispy wasabi rice noodles, cilantro, and lime. For non-plant based diners, the new pan-roasted frenched chicken breast comes with a sweet potato and butternut squash hash, smoked bacon, white bean puree, kale, roasted mushroom, and pan jus. An alternative plant-based dish is the plant-based "chicken" Thai curry, with a plant-based chicken substitute with assorted winter veggies.



The team at Harvest Seasonal Grill and Wine Bar is excited to break out the new winter menu. "While we love the flavors of the fall, we're excited to share our new winter dishes!" says Erin, a rep for the company. "A lot of thought and care was put into the winter menu, and we can't wait to share both the new and returning dishes with our guests."



About Harvest Seasonal Grill & Wine Bar

Harvest Seasonal Grill & Wine Bar serves farm-fresh, sustainably sourced meals at nine locations in the Philadelphia area and beyond. Their seasonally rotating menu ensures fresh ingredients year-round at their restaurants. Harvest Seasonal Grill follows its mission to serve fresh, health conscious meals made with green practices. They offer vegetarian, vegan, and plant-based options, with private dining available at all locations.



